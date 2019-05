KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained nine individuals aged between 20 and 40’s who were believed to be secret society members who were involved in attacking and damaging an entertainment centre in Old Klang Road, here two days ago.

Kuala Lumpur CID Chief. SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa confirmed the detention of the nine individuals.

“So far, nine arrests have been made concerning the case and further investigation was being carried out,“ he said when contacted, here today.

All the suspects were now being remanded for further investigation under Section 427/148 of the Penal Code for mischief and rioting.

Bernama had earlier reported that a group of individuals believed to be secret society members had attacked and damaged the entertainment centre at 9.20pm on Friday night (May 3).

The group was said to have entered the premises before breaking down the tables, chairs, television set, cabinet and decorative items but no one was injured. — Bernama