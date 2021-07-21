Nine individuals including ‘delivery riders’ recognised as Bomba heroes

KUCHING: Nine individuals, including two food delivery riders have been recognised as Bomba (Fire and Rescue) heroes following their quick and courageous action to rescue a family of four accident victims trapped in a vehicle on Saturday.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman presented them with ‘Bomba Hero’ certificates at a presentation ceremony, here, today.

Food delivery riders Mohamad Khairul Gani, 32, and Khairul Izwan Sidek, 28, were among those who received the certificate along with other recipients.

In the incident at around 9.30pm on Saturday, four family members survived after their car skidded before overturning and landing into a seven-foot (2.13 metres) deep drain in Jalan Camar, here.

The victims, comprising a couple and their two children were successfully rescued from the vehicle following the swift action of the public including the food deliverymen who were at the scene.

Speaking at the event, Khirudin said the first five minutes are critical in any incident or accident.

He said the quick action of the nine ‘Bomba Heroes’ saved the day which otherwise may have turned into a tragedy.

“Nowadays, most members of the public prefer to take photographs and be ‘reporters’ during an incident. This is what worries us.

“(But the actions of) our nine heroes were excellent... they were willing to jump in the dark and risk their lives to save others,“ he added. — Bernama