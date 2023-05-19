Nine injured when car crashes into nasi lemak stall

ALOR SETAR: Nine people were injured including three critically after a car skidded and crashed into a nasi lemak stall beside Jalan Hospital in Taman Suria near Jitra this morning.

Kubang Pasu police chief Supt Rodzi Abu Hassan said in the 8.25 am incident, a Proton Satria driven by a 20-year-old man also hit two other vehicles and six motorcycles parked near the stall.

“Initial investigation found the Proton Satria knocked the cars parked by the roadside before mowing down the people lining up in front of the nasi lemah stall.

“As a result of the accident, nine individuals were injured with three of them critically including the couple selling nasi lemak. The injured were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, here for treatment,” he said in a statement here today.

Rodzi said police are still conducting investigation on the accident and have taken statements from several witnessed at the incident location.

“The car driver was found not having a driving licence and the road tax and insurance of the vehicle had also expired,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Abdul Rahim Che Omar in a statement said his department received an emergency call on the incident at 8.56 am.

“The Operations Centre ordered one fire engine and an emergency medical rescue service (EMRS) van from the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station to the incident scene,“ he said. -Bernama