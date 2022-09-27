Nine men arrested over fight at entertainment centre

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police arrested nine men for investigation over a fight involving a group of individuals at an entertainment centre in Bukit Tengah, here last Sunday (Sept 25 ).

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said the police received a report on the fight, in which a few individuals were injured, at 1.43 am.

He said the police went to the scene and arrested the nine men, all locals and aged between 17 and 32, to facilitate the investigation.

“They were injured and sent to Bukit Mertajam Hospital for treatment,“ he said in a statement today.

He said they would be on remand for four days and the case was investigated according to Section 148 of the Penal Code for possession of weapons at a riot. - Bernama