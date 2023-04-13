Nine motorcycles, four electric scooters destroyed in fire outside Suria KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine motorcycles and four electric scooters were destroyed in a fire in front of the Suria KLCC shopping centre, this afternoon.

A spokesman for the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operation Centre said that, in the 3.45 pm incident, a total of 15 firefighters, with three fire engines from Tun Razak and Keramat fire stations, rushed to the scene

“Upon arrival, we found that nine motorcycles and four electric scooters were completely burned, while four other motorcycles were burned between three and 20 percent,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to the spokesman, the fire was brought under control at 4.04 pm, and there were no casualties.

The cause of the fire, and the total loss involved, are still under investigation. - Bernama