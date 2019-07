PENDANG: The police detained nine men and seized 15.18g of heroin worth RM450 in a raid at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Air Putih here yesterday.

District Police chief DSP Arriz Sham Hamezah said the drug was seized from a 21-year-old suspect, who attempted to escape when he was nabbed together with eight other men aged between 23 and 47.

The operation, codenamed “Ops Sarang”, was conducted between 3 pm and 7pm, he said.

“The 21-year-old unemployed man threw a small beg and tried to escape. Upon checking the bag, it was found to contain five transparent packages and two straws of heroin as well as a weighing scale and four empty plastic packages,” he told reporters here last night.

He said the suspect, from Pendang, was tested positive for morphine and had criminal records.

In the same operation, the police detained a 28-year-old man, who was carrying a plastic bag containing two bottles of ketum water near his house. — Bernama