Nine nabbed over misappropriation of subsidised diesel

JOHOR BAHRU: Nine men have been arrested in connection with misappropriation of 17,444 litres of subsidised diesel in this district.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the suspects, comprising eight locals and one foreigner aged 20 to 41, were nabbed in three raids in Op Kontraban conducted between 5 pm yesterday and 2.15 am today.

The first raid was on a petrol station in Skudai, the second on a store in Ulu Tiram and the third at an industrial area in Pasir Gudang.

“During the raids, police seized diesel worth RM48,494, four lorries, one van, six oil tanks and three plastic intermediate bulk containers (IBC), involving a total value of RM281,494,“ he said in a statement today.

Kamarul Zaman said all those arrested were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. - Bernama