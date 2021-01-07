Nine new clusters detected, existing cluster cases increase - Health DG (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Apart from nine new clusters detected today, 52 of the 254 existing active clusters also reported an increase in new cases today, with the Bukit Pasir Cluster (Muar, Johor) recording the highest number at 779 new cases.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that a significant increase was recorded among existing clusters such as Dataran Utas Cluster (156 cases) and Beringin Cluster (101 cases).

He said that thus far 570 clusters had been reported, including nine new clusters today, while 316 clusters had ended, including seven clusters declared to have ended today – Cempaka (Johor), Hilir (Kelantan), Karamunting (Sabah), Lengkuk (Selangor and Negeri Sembilan), Prestij (Kuala Lumpur), Sutera (Sabah), and Tapak Bina Sungai Udang (Kuala Lumpur).

Of the nine new clusters, three of them involve their respective workplace clusters in Johor, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor, he said.

“The nine new clusters are Senai Murni, Tapak Bina Hartamas, Damai Pelangi, Tapak Bina Jalan Ipoh, Rungkup, Desa Setapak, Jalan Jaya, Ziarah Putra and Keranji Tabuan,” he said in a statement today.

He said that the Senai Murni Cluster involves Kulai district, Johor with the index case for the cluster testing positive on Dec 31 through targeted screening at the workplace, and to date a total of 190 individuals have been screened, with 66 cases detected positive in this cluster.

Cases for the Tapak Bina Hartamas Cluster in Hulu Langat district, Selangor tested positive today through targeted screening at a construction site, with a total of 205 individuals screened (48 positive cases detected) to date.

Meanwhile, a new workplace cluster, Tapak Bina Jalan Ipoh Cluster was detected in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur. Cases for the cluster tested positive today through targeted screening at a construction site.

To date, a total of 570 individuals have been screened, with 98 cases in the cluster testing positive, he said.

“The Damai Pelangi Cluster involves a detention centre in Hulu Selangor, Selangor. Cases for this cluster tested positive starting on Dec 18 through screening on inmates. As at today (Jan 7), a total of 871 individuals have been screened, with 21 cases detected positive.

“The Rungkup Cluster also involves Kepong district, Kuala Lumpur. The index case for this cluster (case 114459) tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 1 as a result of symptomatic individual screening. To date, a total of 67 individuals have been screened with 20 cases detected positive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said that the Desa Setapak Cluster in Titiwangsa district, Kuala Lumpur was detected after the index case (case 116076) tested positive on Jan 2 as a result of symptomatic individual screening. A total of 25 individuals were screened, with 15 cases detected positive in this cluster.

The Jalan Jaya Cluster which involves Cheras district, Kuala Lumpur, with the index case (case 114380) detected positive on Jan 1 as a result of symptomatic individual screening. To date, the MOH has screened a total of 45 individuals, with seven cases tested positive for this cluster.

“Ziarah Putra Cluster which involves the Putrajaya area, with the index case (case 120815) testing positive on Jan 4, as a result of an individual with symptoms. To date, a total of 29 individuals have been screened, with seven cases detected positive in this cluster.

Meanwhile, the Keranji Tabuan Cluster involves Kuching district, Sarawak. The index case for this cluster (case 122776) tested positive on Jan 5 as a result of symptomatic individual screening. To date, a total of 54 individuals have been screened, of which six cases tested positive in this cluster, he said. -Bernama