Nine new Covid-19 cases: Noor Hisham

PETALING JAYA: Nine new Covid-19 positive cases were recorded today, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country to 9,103.

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported today, leaving the death toll at 125.

Health Director General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a press conference today made the announcement, adding that five of the new cases were import cases.

“The five import cases involved three Malaysians and two foreigners, returning from Japan, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Singapore.

“The remaining four cases were local transmissions, consisting of three cases in the Kuala Lumpur Immigration depot and one case in Sabah.

“There were no local transmissions among Malaysians reported today,” he said.

Noor Hisham also said six cases were discharged today bringing the total the total number of patients to have recovered to 8,809.

“This leaves a total of 169 active Covid-19 cases in Malaysia.

“Two of these patients are being treated in intensive care units, with none needing ventilator assistance,” he added.

Noor Hisham said that to date, 5,645 individuals related to the Sivagangga cluster have been tested across Kedah, Perlis and Penang. The number of positive cases related to the cluster remains at 45.