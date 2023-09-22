Nine of 22 PR1MA sick projects completed nationwide

MALACCA: Construction of nine out of 22 housing projects under Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) nationwide that were categorised as sick or problematic projects have been completed as of last July 31.

Deputy Minister of Local Government Development (KPKT) Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the nine projects, involving 6,406 units, were completed following the setting up of the sick and abandoned private housing project task force (TFST) early this year.

“We aim to complete the remaining PR1MA projects, involving 9,528 units, within two years or before the end of 2024,“ he told a press conference after a working visit to the PR1MA Malacca Tengah 2 Project here today.

Regarding the three PR1MA projects in the state, Akmal Nasrullah said two of them, namely the Malacca Tengah Residence Project 2 and the Klebang Residence Project 2, were now 90 per cent completed.

“Both housing projects are expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024, while the Bukit Katil Residency Project is expected to be completed by the end of next year,” he added.

Meanwhile, he said PR1MA will pay in stages the liquidated ascertained damages (LAD) estimated at RM6 million to the 273 buyers of the Klebang 2 Residency project.

The initial payment of part of the LAD to two buyers has been made, he said, adding that for the Bukit Katil Residency project, a total of 10 buyers will receive the LAD amounting to about RM70,000. -Bernama