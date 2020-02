PETALING JAYA: Less than an hour after Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin were sacked, nine more PKR parliamentarians have quit the party and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.

This was confirmed by the MPs in a brief joint statement issued today.

The nine elected representatives who left PKR in joining Azmin (deputy president and Gombak MP) and Zuraida (vice-president and Ampang MP) are:

⁃ Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota)

⁃ Baru Bian (Selangau)

⁃ Datuk Kamaruddin Jaffar (Bandar Tun Razak)

⁃ Datuk Mansor Othman (Nibong Tebal)

⁃ Datuk Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat)

⁃ Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar (Segamat)

⁃ Ali Biju (Saratok)

⁃ Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo)

⁃ Jonathan Yasin (Ranau)

“We, PKR MPs declare that we are quitting the party and PH to form an independent bloc in Parliament,” they said today.

Following this latest development, PKR is now left with only 39 MPs, making them only the second biggest representative in the Dewan Rakyat.

DAP currently leads with the most number of seats in Parliament with 42, while Umno has 38.

However, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim later said only two (Azmin and Zuraida) are confirmed to have left the party.

He said the other nine are still party members.