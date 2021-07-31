Nine PPVs to implement walk-in vaccination in Klang Valley from Aug 2

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine selected vaccination centres (PPVs) will conduct walk-in vaccination operation for residents in the Klang Valley starting Aug 2.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in a statement today said the PPVs are KL Convention Centre, HCO F, HCO G and HCO H; Bangi Avenue Convention Centre; Wyndham Hotel, Klang; Dewan Tun Razak, Sabak Bernam; Serendah Community Hall; Mövenpick Hotel & Convention Centre KLIA and Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam.

“It is specifically for those aged 40 and above or those in comorbid groups in the Klang Valley starting from Aug 2 to 4 while all Malaysians aged 18 and above in the Klang Valley will start from Aug 5 to 22.

“The walk-in time which starts at 2pm every day, is subject to the day of operation of the respective PPV,“ it said.

In the same statement, CITF said for non-Malaysians in the Klang Valley, the walk-in date is Aug 9 and it will only be held at the National Stadium PPV in Bukit Jalil starting at 2pm every day subject to the respective PPV operating day.

“For non-Malaysians aged 40 and above as well as those in comorbid groups in the Klang Valley the date is from Aug 9 to 11 while Aug 12 to 22 is for all non-Malaysians aged 18 and above in the Klang Valley,“ it said.

CITF said among the documents required as proof of residence in the Klang Valley is the address on identity card, driving licence, any utility bills or credit cards, employee card, student card, letter of agreement or others.

“Comorbid individuals are asked to bring any evidence to show they are comorbid such as treatment or appointment cards.

“Non-citizens, without valid identity or travel documents, will have to go through the process set out in a Guidelines for the Management of Vaccination to Non-Citizen Individuals issued by CITF,“ it said.

The implementation of this walk-in vaccination is on a ‘first-come-first-serve basis’ depending on the supply capacity at the PPV where walk-in individuals will be placed under a ‘standby list’ to attend the following day if the vaccine supply on that day has been used up, it said.

“Pregnant mothers do not need to attend the walk-in to get vaccinated instead their appointment will be given through MySejahtera.

“CITF would also like to remind that walk-ins are only for residents in the Klang Valley. Individuals who have obtained prior appointments are not allowed to attend the walk-in session and they are also not allowed to cancel an appointment given for walk-in purposes if the existing appointment is on a future date,” it said.

He said the walk-in vaccination operation was implemented due to the need to protect the people in the Klang Valley in the red zones where cases of Covid-19 infection are increasing.

CITF added that walk-in vaccination through outreach programmes in the suburbs of the Klang Valley will begin in stages on Aug 9.

“The dates and locations depend on the planning of the parties involved such as non-governmental organisations and government agencies that organise Community Vaccine Mobilisation (MOVAK) as well as other agencies such as District Offices and Health Offices in the target areas.

“Announcement of date, time and location will be carried out through social media, traditional media and through cooperation with the relevant District Offices and the Selangor State Information Department,“ it said. — Bernama