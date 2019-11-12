Nine ‘Rahman’ gang members nabbed in Kuantan

KUANTAN: Police believe they have solved 24 house break-in cases in the area, following the arrest of nine members of ‘Geng Rahman’, including seven Myanmar nationals.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Othman Nanyan said of the nine suspects detained, four of them were women while the other two were locals.

He said the suspects, aged between 19 and 35, were detained during a raid at a house in a village in Batu 10, Jalan Gambang-Kuantan here at 1am on Oct 25.

“The group is believed to have been actively involved in house break-ins since August, around Jaya Gading and Pandan, involving total losses of nearly RM500,000.

“Investigations carried out at the site of the raid also found various valuables believed to be stolen items,” he told a news conference at the Kuantan district police headquarters, here today.

Othman said among the seized items were 60 wrist watches, 54 mobile phones, 12 tablets, 15 cameras, five laptops and a safe as well as cash in various currencies.

Police also seized two ‘keris’, a machete and a sickle, he said.

He added that all suspects were being remanded until this Thursday, under Section 457 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail term of 14 years and whipping, upon conviction. - Bernama