Nine roadblocks in S’gor to monitor interstate travel

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine roadblocks will be set up in Selangor beginning midnight tonight to check motorists involved in interstate travel, said state police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin.

“The roadblocks will be set up at strategic areas of Selangor bordering other states.

“For example, (the borders) between Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Perak,“ he told reporters when met at a roadblock at KM14 of Jalan Kuala Lumpur-Ipoh, Selayang, here yesterday.

He said the roadblocks were meant to ensure that only those who had made valid applications using the Gerak Malaysia app would be allowed to travel interstate.

Individuals found travelling without approval from the police would be turned back, he added.

Police have set four days, from May 7 to 10, for people stranded in their hometowns following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 to return to their places of residence. — Bernama