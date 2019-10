KUALA LUMPUR: The government has identified nine areas of strategic focus to prepare for an ageing nation by 2030, said Human Resource Deputy Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar (pix).

He said 19 initiatives outlined to achieve these goals were based on the Institute of Labour Market Information and Analysis (ILMIA) findings in 2018.

“Among the strategic focus identified were to encourage interest and ability to work, to increase marketability as well as promoting the value of volunteering among senior citizens.

“Currently, the government is formulating the implementation of the findings with other ministries,“ he said in his response to the supplementary question by Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (PH- Setiawangsa) on the government’s efforts in facing the ageing nation status, at Dewan Rakyat today.

According to data from the Department of Statistics, Malaysia will reach the status of an aged nation by 2030 when citizens aged 60 and above will make up some 15% of the total population. — Bernama