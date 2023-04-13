Nine suspects involved in fight that caused a death arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine local men were arrested in connection with the death of a man following a gang fight incident at the Bangsar Village, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar here early this morning.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said all the suspects were aged between 24 and 30 and revenge was believed to be the motive behind the clash between the victim and the suspects.

He said the victim, a local man aged 28, and his friend aged 30, had gone to Jalan Telawi for some drinks.

“After finishing their drinks both went to the parking lot but were confronted by a group of suspects and a fight had started.

“The victim was brought to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) and he passed away while receiving treatment while his friend was reported to have suffered serious injuries to the face and was given treatment at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” said Amihizam in a statement today.

Amihizam said police seized a knife and a liquor bottle believed to be weapons used by the suspects in the fight.

“An order to charge the accused has been issued on three suspects under Section 302 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code while six other suspects arrested have been released and turned prosecution witnesses,” he said.

In a separate case, the Commercial Crimes Investigation Division of the Brickfields district police headquarters is tracking down a witness, an employee of the O.G Height Condo, Kuala Lumpur to assist investigations under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

Amihizam said the witness was identified as Loo Yuit Mei, who is 66 years old and worked as a building manager whose last known address was C-6-3, Kiara Residence 2, No 3, Jalan Jalil Perwira 1, Bukit Jalil 58200 Kuala Lumpur.

“Anyone with information about the witness is requested to come to the nearest police station to have their statement recorded or contact Insp Isma Hassif Ismail at 011-16253955,“ he added. - Bernama