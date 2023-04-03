Nine Umno division chiefs elected unopposed in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: Nine Umno division chiefs in Penang have defended their posts unopposed in the ongoing party elections.

They are state Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir in Bukit Mertajam division, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (Kepala Batas), Datuk Shaik Hussein Mydin (Bagan) and Datuk Mohd Zaidi Mohd Said (Permatang Pauh).

Five others are Datuk Ahmad Ismail (Bukit Bendera), Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman (Jelutong), Datuk Omar Faudzar (Bukit Gelugor), Datuk Mansor Musa (Bayan Baru) and Datuk Jeffrey Salim (Tanjong).

When contacted by Bernama, Musa said four other divisions, namely Tasek Gelugor, Batu Kawan, Nibong Tebal and Balik Pulau, will see either a straight or three-cornered fight.

He said 10 individuals, including division chiefs of the four Umno divisions, have offered to contest the posts.

“In Tasek Gelugor, division chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mohd Noor, who is also Sungai Dua assemblyman, will be challenged by his deputy Datuk Ibrahim Romli and former Permatang Berangan assemblyman Omar Abd Hamid.

“Batu Kawan division chief Datuk Mohd Noor Ahmad will be up against his deputy Mohamad Hilmie Ibrahim, while Nibong Tebal will see a three-cornered fight between incumbent Datuk Syafie Kassim, his deputy Rashidi Zainol and former Sungai Bakap assemblyman Datuk Mohd Foad Mat Isa,” Musa said.

Meanwhile, Balik Pulau Umno division chief Datuk Shah Headan Ayoob Shah will be challenged by former Pulau Betong assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Farid Saad to defend his post.

The Umno polls began on Feb 1 and will run until March 18. - Bernama