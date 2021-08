KUALA LUMPUR: Nine women leaders have been appointed as members of the new Malaysian Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri, when announcing his cabinet line-up today, said five of them were appointed as ministers, namely Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix) (Women, Family and Community Development Minister); Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad (Higher Education Minister); Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister) and Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (National Unity Minister).

As for former Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin, she takes a new portfolio as Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

Those appointed as deputy ministers are Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff at the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry; Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib (Prime Minister’s Department in-charge of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs); Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid (Prime Minister’s Department - Special Functions).

Meanwhile, former Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperative Minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin is now Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law).- Bernama