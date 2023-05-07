Nine-year-old boy strangled to death in Malacca, teen brother in custody

MALACCA: Tragedy struck a family in Kampung Bukit Piatu, here today when a nine-year-old boy died after he was believed to have been strangled by his elder brother.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit, when contacted, said police are currently investigating the case and will give a full statement on the incident soon.

It is learned that the suspect, aged 14, is currently under police custody.

Christopher advised the public not to make comments or speculations that could jeopardise investigations or hurt the sensitivities of the victim’s family.

Neighbours who were interviewed said they were left stunned by the incident.

One of them, Qhurun Ain Johari, 31, also said the suspect had not been his usual self the past few days. -Bernama