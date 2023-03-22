Nine-year-old girl dies in accident while returning from school

SHAH ALAM: A nine-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a trailer on her way home from school in Kampung Telok Gong, Port Klang, this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Morni Mamat, said that the department received the distress call at 11.25 am.

Morni said that the accident involved a trailer crashing into a 54-year-old woman, who was riding a motorcycle ferrying a seven-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl from school.

“The woman was the children’s babysitter, who fetched them both from school when the accident occurred.

“The babysitter and the boy suffered minor injuries while the girl died at the scene,” Morni said when contacted by Bernama today.

Morni added that the girl’s remains were handed over to the police for further action, while the other two victims were sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) Klang, for further treatment. - Bernama