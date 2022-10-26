Nine-year-old girl killed, two others seriously injured in road crash

ISKANDAR PUTERI: A nine-year-old girl died, while four others were injured, including two with serious injuries, in a road crash involving two cars at Jalan Ismail Sultan, East Ledang, Gelang Patah here last night.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer II Ahmad Nazran Omar said the girl, identified as S K Chiara Dakhshakanya David, who was found pinned in the back seat of a Toyota Vios car, died at the scene.

The girl was travelling with three others in the car, identified as N Rajendran, 45, who was seriously injured, while the other two, B Patricia Puvaneswary, 45, and four-year-old S K Cllarissa Mathumitha David, sustained minor injuries, he said in a statement today.

He said the other seriously injured was the driver of the Toyota Avanza car, identified as Goh Rong Hao, 22.

The injured victims were sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Ahmad Nazran said the station received a distress call on the crash at 8:44 pm.

Meanwhile, Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the crash. - Bernama