PUTRAJAYA: The National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) is developing a comprehensive solution to help employers and workers to systematically address mental health problems in the workplace.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said it would also involve development of the ‘Psychological First Aid’ module to help employers and workers provide early assistance to those with mental health issues at work.

“Ultimately, Niosh wants to produce employers and workers who are able to assist and refer problematic workers to counsellors, psychologists and psychiatrists so that they can get proper treatment.

“This effort will enable NIOSH to become a one-stop centre for industries to refer to for guidance on mental health issues at work,” he said in a statement which was issued in conjunction with the opening of the Occupational Safety and Health Psychology 2019 organised by NIOSH and the Public Service Department (PSD) in Kajang yesterday.

He said it would be carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, public and private universities, occupational health practitioners and mental health practitioners in Malaysia. — Bernama