NKVE’s toll plaza, interchange reopens after floods

PETALING JAYA: The New Klang Valley Expressway’s (NKVE) Shah Alam toll plaza and interchange have been reopened in stages to all highway users, said highway operator PLUS Malaysia Berhad today.

In a statement, Plus Malaysia Bhd said it kick started remedial works as soon as water levels receded.

Plus Malaysia Bhd chief operating officer Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi said PLUS immediately started cleaning, removing stranded vehicles, and inspected and repaired its highway assets as well as damaged toll equipment as soon as floodwaters receded.

He also cautioned road users to remain vigilant and adhere to warning signs as some parts of the road are still affected by the floodwaters.

