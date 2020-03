KUALA LUMPUR: The government has never appointed any agency to carry out house to house immunisation against Covid-19

The National Security Council (NSC), in a statement, advises all parties to be cautious of the latest tactic by irresponsible quarters taking advantage of the current Covid-19 situation.

“Do not allow anyone to enter your home for that purpose (immunisation),“ it said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that Malaysia will be placed under nationwide movement control order from March 18 to March 31, 2020, due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is the first time in Malaysia’s history that such an order is enforced.

The order was enforced under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and the Police Act 1967. — Bernama