ISKANDAR PUTERI: No cluster connected to this year’s Aidiladha sacrifice was recorded in Johor, the State Assembly was told today.

State Religious Affairs Committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi (pix) said this proved the effectiveness of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) implemented at the 164 slaughter houses that were registered with the State Veterinary Service Department.

“The SOP on the Aidiladha sacrificial rites took into account the Covid-19 situation in the state, as well as the views of the State Health Department, State Fatwa Committee and State Veterinary Service Department. and was consented by His Majesty the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“Despite the difficult situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Aidiladha korban (sacrifice) was able to be carried out with a total 6,037 heads of cattle slaughtered,” he said in response to a question by Najib Lep (PN-Bukit Pasir).

Najib wanted to know the effectiveness of imposing strict compliance of the SOP in the implementation of the Aidiladha sacrificial rites.

Meanwhile, State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan (PN-Kahang) said no more vaccination centres (PPV) in Johor would be closed due to shortage of vaccine.

“During the early stage of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK), distribution of the vaccine in Johor was low and the number of PPVs opened in phase one was only 14 PPVs, but once phase two started, with a high population targeted, more mega PPVs were opened.

“Weekly and uneven distribution of vaccines, resulting in some PPVs with lower capacity to be closed, happened to make way for smoother and continuous vaccination at the mega PPVs,“ ​​he said in response to a question from S. Gopalakrishnan (PH-Tiram) on PPV operations in the state.

He said there were currently 241 PPVs operating throughout the state including the mobile PPV, industrial PPV and mega PPV.

-Bernama