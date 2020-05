KUALA PILAH: There will be no Aidilfitri open house at the Balai Undang Luak Johol this year.

The Undang Luak (Ruling Chief of) Johol, Datuk Muhammad Abdullah said the move was in line with the federal government’s decision to not permit open houses to be held to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He advised the people to comply with the directive issued by the government as it is intended to ensure their safety and health. — Bernama