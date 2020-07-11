No application from Azmin to form new party: RoS

PUTRAJAYA: The Registrar of Societies (RoS) today confirmed that it has not received any application for the formation of a new political party from Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix).

RoS, in a statement, said it was making this clarification following numerous media queries on talk that Azmin was behind moves to form a new political party.

Azmin, who is a Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade and Industry, had earlier denied claims that he was establishing a new party.

Azmin quit PKR in February and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia. — Bernama