No applications received for gambling or lottery activities in Perlis

KANGAR: The state government has not received any new applications to open gambling premises or lottery in the state.

State Housing and Local Government Exco member Fakhrul Anwar Ismail said up to now, there has been no new application received by the state government for approval to open premises for gambling or lottery.

“The state government has plans to move towards stopping gambling premises and premises selling lottery, just like what was said by Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli during his speech at the 2023 Perlis Civil Servants and Menteri Besar assembly recently,” he said at the Perlis State Assembly, here today.

He was replying to a question by Haziq Asyraf (PAS-Beseri) who wanted to know what were the steps taken by the state government to stop issuing licence for gambling and lottery.

Fakhrul (PAS-Bintong) said the matter need to be studied in detail, about all aspects involving such action, including the legal implications before any decision is taken to stop gambling and lottery activities in the state.

“We must understand that gambling licences are issued by the Finance Ministry while the local government issues the licence for business premises based on the licence issued by the ministry,” he said.

Though the Kangar Town Council (MPK) has the authority to accept or reject applications, the procedures to stop gambling premises from operating, need a coordinated effort from all stakeholders, especially the Finance Ministry, to ensure proper implementation. - Bernama