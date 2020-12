KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) has not issued any mining approval for non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) in the Permanent Forest Reserve area, said its minister, Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said approval for areas other than Permanent Forest Reserves is subject to evaluation and prior technical approval has to be obtained for the purpose.

“So far, there is no application nor approval given to carry out NR-REE mining. Legal action will be taken against anyone found conducting mining activities without permission,” he said in a statement here today.

He said compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and legislation is important to ensure NR-REE mining-related activities do not have negative impact on environmental sustainability, occupational safety and health and the well-being of the community.

He said the ministry would continue to ensure sustainable mining activities are conducted and in compliance with the prescribed SOPs.

He also said that the SOP on NR-REE mining is being finalised. — Bernama