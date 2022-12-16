No approval given for solidarity gathering at Parliament on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have not given any approval to the organisers of a solidarity rally seeking targeted withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) scheduled to take place at the entrance of Parliament, on Monday (Dec 19).

Dang Wangi District Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the police had also not received any application to hold the solidarity assembly as provided under Section 9 (1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“The police advise the public not to get involved in any assembly that does not comply with the provisions of the law. Action will be taken against any party involved,“ he said in a statement last night.

He said the police had seen a poster uploaded on social media by the owner of the Facebook account Azmie Bugis-AB yesterday, urging the public to come down in support of the solidarity rally to be held at 7.30 am, Monday.

“If the rally is still held, the police will call the organisers to have their statements recorded and take follow-up action,“ he said. - Bernama