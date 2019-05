IPOH: No villagers of Kampung Tasik Asal Cunex in Gerik were arrested for erecting a blockade on the logging trail leading to the Air Cepam forest reserve, police said today.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain @ Abd Rasid said this was because the two reports lodged in connection with the matter were resolved after the blockade had been dismantled with the approval of the state government.

One report was lodged by the villagers and another by a representative of the logging company.

“There were no untoward incidents when the blockade was being dismantled as the villagers did not create trouble or resort to rioting. So, no arrests were made or no action taken against the villagers,” he said.

“However, we are still monitoring the area as a precautionary measure. We have deployed 50 personnel from the district police headquarters and General Operations Force in Gerik to maintain security there,” he told reporters after the high-profile policing programme at the Ramadan bazaar in Medan Gopeng here.

Yesterday, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said in a statement that the state government allowed enforcement authorities to tear down the blockade as it was erected on state land.

Ahmad Faizal said the enforcement action was taken after the authorities had studied all complaints and legal aspects of the case.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said 135 officers and 543 men are involved in the policing programme at 78 Ramadan bazaars in the state beginning May 6.

“This programme is aimed at bringing police closer to the people and getting feedback from traders on the situation at Ramadan bazaars.

“So far no crimes like snatch thefts were reported at Ramadan bazaars and the traders and visitors also feel safe,” he said. - Bernama