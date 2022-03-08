No big quit among journalists in Asia Pacific: Survey

PETALING JAYA: While the Great Resignation may have caused a mass exodus of workers in some parts of the world, journalists in Asia Pacific (APAC) are set to defy the Big Quit amid industry optimism.

According to a media engagement platform called Telum Media Malaysia, half of journalists in the APAC region plan to stick to their current role this year, with only 8#37; looking to move into a different industry. This was based on the results of a Telum Media survey released yesterday.

The Telum Asia Pacific Journalism Survey 2022, which polled 1,133 journalists across the Asia-Pacific region, was conducted between November 2021 and January 2022.

It noted that in Malaysia, there is a greater proportion of journalists (16#37;) planning to switch to a different industry in 2022.

“Results show that Covid-19 and local political instability, which make up 69#37; and 62#37; respectively, remain the greatest concerns facing Malaysian media professionals,” Telum said in a statement.

It added that Malaysian journalists are also the most likely in the region to be concerned about job security, with a third (34#37;) rating it one of their biggest challenges in 2022.

“It is therefore unsurprising that more Malaysian journalists are heading towards freelancing, with 7#37; compared with the average 4#37; across the APAC,” they added.

Telum noted that its findings also indicate a generally buoyant mood for Malaysian journalism this year, even as journalists remain wary about challenges such as the pandemic and fake news.

“Nearly half (46#37;) are either optimistic or cautiously optimistic about the media industry in 2022,” they said.

Meanwhile, the survey also found that 75#37; believe that the pandemic has reinforced or raised perceptions of the importance of journalism, with just 11#37; regarding journalism as less valued now.

“When it comes to job endorsement, half would recommend a career in journalism to others, while a total of 23#37; remain neutral,” it said.

On the other hand, Telum managing director Tim Williamson said the pandemic has made the business of journalism more challenging.

“Despite the pandemic, the message from journalists in the Asia-Pacific region is that of having a clear sense of mission, cautious optimism and of a profession that is evolving with technology,” he said.