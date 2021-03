KUALA LUMPUR: Police announced today that non-Malays without a credit in Bahasa Malaysia in the SPM examinations will be accepted into the force in a special police constable intake that will begin next week.

Federal police administration department director Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said the move to relax the requirement of a credit in Bahasa Malaysia was to encourage non-bumiputeras to join the police force.

However, he said apart from fulfilling physical and health conditions, those who are accepted for the constable (YA1) recruitment will be required to obtain a credit for the SPM Bahasa Malaysia papers within six years of joining the police force.

Ramli said the recruitment will be carried out between March 18 and March 31.

“If the candidate fails to get a credit within six years of joining the police force then his services will be ended. Priority will be given to those who speak their respective mother tongues fluently,” he added.

He said police will hold interviews in major towns and alternatively, candidates may apply through its recruitment website https:/epengambilanpdrm.rmp.gov.my .

Ramli said the poor intake of non-Malays into the force was due to their lack of a credit in Bahasa Malaysia in the SPM examinations.

He said due to this, police had appealed to the Public Service Department to ease up on this criteria to enable more non-Malays to join the police force.

Ramli said in the past two credits with Bahasa Malaysia being compulsory and four passes was the basic academic qualitification required for applicants.

He said under the new conditions, only one credit in any subject is required.

Almost 80% of the police force are made up of bumiputera.

The Chinese comprise only 1.66% and the Indians 2.9% while other races make up to 16 %.

“With this we hope to have a bigger number of non-Malays in the force so that we can maintain the peace, harmony and security of the country together,“ Ramli said.