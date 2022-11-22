No BN MPs support Muhyiddin as 10th PM: Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: No Barisan Nasional (BN) Members of Parliament (MPs) have supported the nomination of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, as the 10th Prime Minister, said BN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said the matter had been informed to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“The (BN) Supreme Council also takes an open stance to discuss with the relevant parties, to ensure that a government can be formed for the benefit of the country and the well-being of the people,“ he said in a statement today.

Following that, Zambry said BN asked all relevant parties to take a cooling-off period dealing with the current political situation in the country.

“With the stance and decision made, BN’s position will remain as it is now,“ he said.

Earlier, Zambry attended the BN Supreme Council meeting, chaired by its chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, at Menara Dato’ Onn, here.

Also present were the caretaker Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob; BN deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan; BN vice-chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong; and Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

After the meeting, Ismail Sabri, in a short post on his Facebook page, said that the BN Supreme Council today decided not to support any coalition to form a government.

The simple majority to form a government is 112 seats, but currently, there is a hung Parliament, where no party or coalition of parties obtained a simple majority to form a federal government.

The results of GE15 saw PH winning 82 parliamentary seats, PN (73), BN (30), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (23), Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (six), Warisan (three), Independent (two) as well as Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat with one seat each. - Bernama