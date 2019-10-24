No budget reduction for padi fertiliser subsidy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry (MoA) has stressed that the government never cut its budget for padi fertiliser subsidy including the allocations for initiatives to help padi farmers like the Federal Government Padi Fertiliser Assistance Scheme (SBPKP).

Its Deputy Minister Sim Tze Tzin said the ministry was committed to helping padi farmers with an allocation of RM1.54 billion approved this year for all subsidies for the padi and rice sector which will benefit the group.

“There has been no reduction of budget for padi fertiliser subsidy. For instance, previously, they were given 12 bags of urea fertiliser, and it is still six bags,” he said at the oral question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

Sim was replying to a question from Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) on the measures taken by the government to lighten the burden of farmers and padi planters, especially in Kedah who were affected by the cuts in various types of subsidies and incentives in Budget 2020.

He said RM626.5 million was allocated for the Skim Subsidi Harga Padi, Skim Insentif Pengeluaran Padi (RM413.8 million) and the SBPKP (RM382.5 million).

In addition, he said, the government also allocated RM150 million in the 12th Malaysia Plan to boost padi yield.

“We also retained the price of padi bought at RM1,200 per metric tonne and incentive for padi capacity of RM75 million a year to ensure quality.

“We also conducted soil profiling to determine the fertility level of the soil and the suitable fertilisers, as well as rice checks and the standard operating procedure to improve productivity,” he said.

Sim added that the ministry also encouraged padi planters to carry out mixed cropping to increase income. — Bernama