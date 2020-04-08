No ‘buka puasa’ event but asnaf, zakat monies will be banked in: Selangor Sultan

PETALING JAYA: Although it has been a tradition for Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix) to have a ‘buka puasa’ open house during the month of Ramadhan, this year would be an exception in light of social distancing protocols to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press release by the Sultan’s secretary, ‘duit raya’ and zakat handouts for the asnaf will continue - but not during the ‘buka puasa’ ceremonies as previously done before.

“These monies would instead be distributed to the bank accounts of beneficiaries,”

“As for those without bank accounts, cash vouchers will be given which can be redeemed at any Bank Islam branches,” secretary to the Sultan of Selangor Dato’ Haji Mohamad Munir bin Bani said.