No Cabinet reshuffle, says Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad squashed rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle, reaffirming the trust he has placed on his appointees.

“There will be no Cabinet reshuffle, he said at the Chinese New Year ‘open house’ hosted by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM).

“Anything about the Cabinet reshuffle is fake news. I stand by my Cabinet,“ he added.

A blog post on Monday claimed that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali would be appointed deputy prime minister after the Chinese New Year.

Following the blog post, speculation strengthened on the possible appointment of Mohamed Azmin as deputy prime minister because talk is that Mahathir has been giving him important assignments including making him chairman of the Kelantan State Action Council and, possibly, to also head the proposed body similar to the previous National Economic Action Council.