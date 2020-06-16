No cases of Health Ministry impostors: PDRM

SHAH ALAM: Police have debunked claims that there are individuals impersonating Health Ministry staff to gain entry into homes.

The claims were made in a social media post yesterday that was accompanied by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording that showed a Health Ministry van pulling up at a house before three men in plainclothes stepped out.

One of the men, while holding a piece of paper, rung the doorbell and called out for the occupants.

A social media user, who posted the video, claimed that the men had gone to a house in Shah Alam. He later found out that the van was fitted with false registration plates, and lodged a police report.

He warned the public not to allow such individuals into their homes even if they wore personal protective equipment.

Screenshots of the video, with advice for the public to be cautious, were circulated on social media on Sunday night, striking fear among the public.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said yesterday the incident occurred at Bukit Subang on Sunday and confirmed the three individuals in the footage were Health Ministry staff who arrived at the house in an official vehicle.

He said a police report was lodged by the complainant on the matter and on carrying out investigations, it was learnt that there was a misunderstanding between the complainant and the Health Ministry staff.

“The registration number of the van that was viraled was inaccurate and this had led to another vehicle being implicated,” he said.

“The van belonged to the Petaling district Health Department.

“The Health Ministry also lodged a police report on the matter yesterday and confirmed that its officers were at the location at 2pm to carry out Covid-19 screening.

“We hope all parties will stop spreading inaccurate news”, Baharudin added.