No casualties in fire bomb incident in Miri - EPF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) said no casualties were reported in the incident where a fire bomb was thrown at its Miri branch office yesterday.

In a statement, EPF said it views the matter seriously and is working closely with authorities investigating the incident, which happened at about 2 pm.

“The EPF wishes to point out that violence is never a solution and that Malaysia has avoided much of the civil strife of recent years that has emerged in various parts of the world.

“While there was only minor damage, the EPF will provide their fullest support and assistance to the authorities to ensure that the individual or individuals who planned and carried out this criminal act be dealt with according to the full force of the law,” it added. -Bernama