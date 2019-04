PUTRAJAYA: There are 140 government buildings in the country that have not as yet received their respective Certificate of Fitness (CF) with 39 of them being in Putrajaya, said Fire and Rescue Department director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

He said the buildings categorised as “designated buildings” were each required to have a CF, which was necessary in ensuring the premises were in good condition and were safe and fit for occupation.

Speaking at a press conference after the department’s awards presentation ceremony here today, he said of the total number of government buildings nationwide, 226 premises already had CFs, while the CF applications for 283 buildings were being processed.

“For buildings that had been given CFs, the department will continue to monitor and check periodically to ensure that their owners comply with the conditions before the CFs are given,“ he said.

Mohammad Hamdan said that the 39 buildings in Putrajaya would have the CFs by the beginning of next year.

He said that building owners were allowed to complete their fire-fighting and safety requirements in phases because of financial constraints. The buildings must have an exit staircase, emergency doors and a security alarm system.

He said building owners who failed to meet the criteria after the specified period could be brought to court.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hamdan said a number of commercial and government-owned assets estimated to be worth RM4.63 billion were saved in fire-fighting operations over the first three months of this year.

He said it was a significant breakthrough for the department compared to the losses amounting to RM436.3 million recorded over the same period.

At the event, chairman of the Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye was awarded the Director-General’s Medal as a recognition of his contributions on matters pertaining to fire and safety. — Bernama