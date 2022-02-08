No change in Sabah flood situation tonight

KOTA KINABALU: The flood situation in Pitas district, about 170 kilometres (km) from here, is unchanged tonight, with two temporary relief centres still open while the number of victims remained at 583 people from 190 families.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) scretariat, in a statement, said the two centres were Dewan Kampung Sinukab, which has 510 evacuees from 170 families, and Dewan Kampung Kusilad, which houses 73 victims from 20 families.

“Only four villages are still inundated, namely Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Kanibongan, Kampung Boribi and Kampung Untang-Untang/Mulung Kulung,” it said in the statement.

It was drizzling this evening in some places on the west coast of Sabah including in Pitas, Kota Kinabalu, Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Tenom and Keningau. - Bernama