No change in SOP on foreign tourists arriving in Malaysia: Saifuddin

SEPANG: The standard operating procedure (SOP) for the entry of foreign tourists at all international entry points remains as of now, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said any decision regarding new SOP would only be made based on the latest Covid-19 data.

He also explained that the SOP imposed on tourists arriving in Malaysia, including from China, was the same as that for arrivals from other countries.

“Of course, it’s not wise to be selective and I feel it’s not right for us to take that stance,” he told reporters after observing the operations at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here, today.

However, he said the government would not comprise on the importance of protecting the safety of the people from any health threats, including the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (Jan 4), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia would not discriminate against any country in conducting Covid-19 checks on travellers entering the country as its priority is the people’s health and safety.

The prime minister added that the Immigration Department had also tightened controls at the country’s entry points to monitor the entry of foreigners into Malaysia.

Elaborating, Saifuddin Nasution said tourists identified to be suffering from fever would be taken to a special corner to be examined by the doctor on duty.

“If the body temperature is 37 degrees Celcius, they will place (the tourists) at a specific point for observation. If they continue to show signs of being positive (for Covid-19)... they will be taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital,” he said.

On the examination at the Immigration counter at KLIA today, he said that he was overall satisfied because all the tourists complied with the existing SOP. - Bernama