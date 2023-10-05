No change to SOP following death of APM personnel from cobra bite

KAJANG: There will be no change to the standard operating procedure in handling poisonous animals as the current SOP adopted by personnel of the Civil Defence Force (APM) is comprehensive.

APM chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed said in the incident, the APM personnel, Lance Corporal Mohd Idris Abdul Samad was in full attire including gloves and was adhering to the correct SOP when handling a cobra.

“The SOP is complete, it is not anyone’s fault. Not the lacking of SOP or the fault of the individual concerned. The personnel involved was skilful and had more than 10 years of experience in handling poisonous animals.

“We are very sad and not everybody can handle a cobra. This is a big loss to APM as he was an expert,” he said.

He was commenting on the death of Mohd Idris, 34, who was bitten by a cobra after being treated for two days at Hospital Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) in Kelantan, yesterday.

Meanwhile, APM collected RM30,000 in donations for the family of Mohd Idris.

“The RM30,000 included SOCSO, insurance and donations by members of the public was handed over to the next of kin of Mohd Idris,” he said in a media conference at the APM Aidilfitri Gathering at APM headquarters in Kajang, here today.

Yesterday, the media reported that Mohd Idris died two days after getting treatment at a hospital in Kubang Kerian after being bitten by a cobra.

Following the incident, Kelantan APM director Mohd Adzhar Mujab was reported as saying that the personnel who was attached to the Tunjong APM in Kota Baru was removing a cobra from a sack to a cage.

He said the snake was caught in a village in Kota Bharu on Saturday night and when transferring the cobra into the cage, the snake managed to bite him between the right thumb and finger and he was wearing a pair of gloves. -Bernama