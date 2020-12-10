No changes in Perak budget 2021 — Saarani

KUALA KANGSAR: There will be no changes in Perak Budget 2021 and it will be tabled at the State Legislative Assembly as planned by the previous administration.

The newly appointed Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad said it would only be approved at the state executive council level as a formality before being tabled.

“I don’t think we have time to scrutinise or change the contents of the budget that has already been drafted and discussed with the member of the state executive council, including myself,” he said.

He said this in his first press conference taking his oath of office as Menteri Besar at Istana Iskandariah here, today.

Also present at the press conference were several Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen.

The state assembly sitting was adjourned until Wednesday.

Saarani, who is also the state Umno Liaison Committee chairman said that the main agenda of his administration is to safeguard the people’s well-being as a priority, especially in overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Therefore, the state government needs to ensure that the Perak Budget 2021 is not only able to revive the economy but also to help the people who are suffering due to this pandemic,” he said.

Saarani also expressed her appreciation to Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu during his tenure as menteri besar in leading the state government machinery, apart from thanking the previous exco members and civil servants.

Commenting on his appointment, Saarani, who is also the Kota Tampan assemblyman, said that he was grateful and humbled by the trust given to him that needs to be shouldered responsibly to ensure that the government is governed prudently, fairly and equitably for all layers of society. — Bernama