PUTRAJAYA: Individuals who get an appointment for Covid-19 vaccine injection at private hospitals or clinics involved in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will not have to pay any charges, said National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix).

“The charges are borne by the government,“ he told a press conference on developments involving the progamme here today.

Elaborating, Khairy, who is Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said Covid-19 vaccination centres (PPV) are set based on the address registered by the individual through the MySejahtera application.

“If the vaccination centre near the address given is a private hospital, then they will go to that private hospital. Everything is based on location because we want to facilitate this immunisation programme,” he said.

On developments regarding the Covid-19 vaccination protection scheme, Khairy said the National Vaccination Exigencies Fund for the payment of compensation to those facing side effects after the Covid-19 vaccine injection would be discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday and that the decision was expected to be announced on Monday.

After the press conference, Khairy launched the Malaysia Vaccine Support Volunteers (MyVac) where the volunteers involved will assist frontliners in matters related to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme.

MyVac, which is managed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ministry of Health, Malaysian Red Crescent Society (PBSMM) and the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force, has so far received 7,200 applications from youths, students of higher learning institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), he said.

“Malaysians aged 18 and above can register in one of two categories, namely general volunteers or medical volunteers through the website www.myvac.com.my,“ he said, adding that MyVac volunteers will be deployed at more than 600 vaccination centres nationwide.

PBSMM national chairman Tan Sri Tunku Puteri Intan Safinaz Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah was the guest of honour at the event.— Bernama