No check-in needed at the pump

PETALING JAYA: Motorists who pay with their eWallets or credit cards for fuel at petrol kiosks are not required to check in with MySejahtera.

Those who pay through the glass window will also be exempted from performing this task as long as there is no queue, Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob clarified yesterday.

However, anyone who goes into the convenience store, the surau or the toilet will still be required to check in, he said in response to confusion over limits to the check-in process.

At a press conference yesterday, Ismail Sabri also clarified that anyone who requires the manual car wash service will have to check in or register his personal details but those who opt for the automatic car wash do not have to check in unless they enter the store to make payments.

The confusion arose after a man was slapped with a RM1,000 fine for failing to check in with the app when refuelling his vehicle.

The man’s son had posted a clip of the incident on social media and it has since gone viral.

Soon after the incident, the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre reiterated that it was necessary to check in with MySejahtera even if the customer does not enter the store.

The situation became even more confusing when another report quoted the police as saying that anyone refuelling at the petrol station must scan the MySejahtera app for contact tracing whether or not he enters the store.

Such confusion could have been avoided if the government had issued clear-cut directives, according to Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz.

He said he is supportive of the requirement for customers to check in with MySejahtera to facilitate contact tracing but stressed that any communication on the matter should be clear and consistent.

Apart from petrol kiosks, Khairul Annuar said, the government should also provide clear directives on whether it is necessary or not to scan the MySejahtera barcode at drive-through facilities.

He also suggested the government considers doing a tie-up with electronic payment system providers to make contact tracing easier.

“Through the system providers, we will already know where the motorist has stopped, and it will make it easier to trace him if there is a need,” he told theSun.