No closure order for camping sites, guidelines in the works: Selangor MB

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government has yet to issue any order for camping sites in the state to close operations but is now drafting guidelines following the landslide tragedy at Father’s Organic Farm camping site in Batang Kali recently.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (pix) said there was no need for the state government to panic and make hasty decisions.

“We will take measures and review (this matter) carefully because previously they (camping sites) did not need any licensing. So, we must relook at the matter but not to the extent of shutting down the camping sites.

“We must act and look at the matter comprehensively, we can’t make a panicked and hasty decision...that’s why I need reports,“ he told reporters after attending the Gerak Gempur SPM 2022 capacity building ceremony here today.

He said he was still waiting for a full report from the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) on the landslide incident, adding that the initial reports from JMG and the fire department noted that the incident was caused by groundwater movement that started on higher ground.

Meanwhile, Sea of Cloud camping site owner, K.P Chong told Bernama that he would always monitor the ground condition at the site to ensure the safety of visitors.

According to Chong the camping site which is in Hulu Langat is also a durian orchard and only receives around 40 to 50 customers at a time.

The Dec 16 landslide tragedy that shook the nation involved 92 victims, of which 31 of them lost their lives in the rubble. - Bernama