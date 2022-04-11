No coalition will be able to form federal govt, survey shows

PETALING JAYA: No coalition will be able to win enough seats in the general election to form a federal government.

The Malaysian Insight cited Merdeka Center’s latest survey saying the presence of three significant coalitions with large bases of support as well as uncertainties on likely turnout rates makes it difficult to estimate the outcome in terms of projected number of parliamentary seats

The three coalitions are Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

The survey was conducted on October 19-28.

It polled 1,209 respondents from West and East Malaysia aged 18 and above over the telephone.

The respondents were selected through random stratified sampling along the lines of ethnicity, gender, age and states.