KUALA LUMPUR: Lim Guan Eng has refused to comment on his personal involvement in the controversial Belt and Road Initiative For Win-Winism comic book, after it was revealed that he had penned the foreword.

The DAP secretary-general said he was made to understand that the producer, former DAP member Hew Kuan Yau, was planning legal action after his book was banned by the Home Ministry.

“(Pending the legal process), I do not want to comment so that we can allow this legal process to be followed and exhausted, to ensure it doesn’t give any appearance of interference (from me),” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, here, today.

When pressed further, Lim said he would only issue a statement after all legal processes have been exhausted.

The comic book, which is available in Malay, English and Chinese, courted controversy earlier this month after it was distributed to schools, with various quarters accusing the publisher of promoting the ideology of communism and socialism.

Education Minister Maszlee Malik later imposed a ban on the distribution of the comic book in schools and ordered that copies already handed out be recalled.

The Home Ministry later banned the publication and distribution of the book, saying it “may endanger public order and security” and also “distort the mind of the public”.

Hew and three others were also probed by the police on Oct 23 over the controversial book, with Hew also asked to submit his academic credentials as part of the police investigation.