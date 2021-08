SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) has conducted an inspection at the Red Carpet Wax Museum in i-City, here, and found no wax figure of a Chinese communist leader, as reported in a blog recently.

The MBSA, in a statement, said that inspection found that the premises had been closed since March 2020, due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) following the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, MBSA seeks cooperation from the public to obtain accurate and authentic facts before publishing any information, either through social media platforms or mass media, because it can cause confusion among the public. — Bernama